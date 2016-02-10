Motion: Видеорегистрация + видеонаблюдение для дома в Linux

Видеорегистрация + видеонаблюдение для дома в Linux

Надумал и я побаловаться созданием простой и дешевой домашней системы видеонаблюдения и видеорегистрации (сподвигла меня на это статья из журнала «Хакер»). Естественно, что идея использовать веб-камеру и домашний компьютер в данном случае выглядит наиболее привлекательной. Веб-камера для Linux Свой выбор веб-камеры для Linux я остановил на Logitech Webcam C120 по ряду причин: во-первых, она отличается приемлемым качеством картинка (изображение с камер Genius аналогичного ценового диапазона меня не впечатлило совсем), во-вторых — камера работает по протоколу UVC, что означает её поддержку ядром Linux «из коробки» (штатно поддержка добавлена в ядро Linux с версии 2.6.26, также в Linux заработают веб-камеры, управляемые драйвером GSPCA) и в-третьих — эта веб-камера стоит всего 500 рублей и её мне не жалко разобрать с целью создания из неё ИК-камеры (камеры «ночного видения»). Процесс создания системы домашнего видеонаблюдения под Linux по шагам. Подключаем камеру. В моём случае всё заводится самостоятельно (потому и выбрал данную камеру). Если камера подключена, а картинки нет — стоит проверить, добавлен ли текущий пользователь в группу video и при необходимости добавить его туда.

Кстати, проверить работоспособность камеры поможет обыкновенный mplayer, достаточно лишь запустить его следующим образом:

mplayer -cache 128 -tv driver=v4l2:width=640:height=480:device=/dev/video0 -vo xv tv://

Если что-то пошло не так — внимательно читаем лог ошибок. Например может понадобиться указать другое устройство вывода (-vo x11) — они перечислены по вызову mplayer -vo help Использование программы Motion для организации видеонаблюдения В качестве ПО для системы домашнего видеонаблюдения я выбрал программу Motion (присутствует в репозитории Debian, для работы требуется ffmpeg). Можно попробовать её аналоги, например ZoneMinder или AVReg, но поскольку Motion меня полностью устроила и именно она идёт первой в списках многих обзоров подобного софта — я заниматься тестированием не стал и просто использовал её. Итак, что же может предложить Motion желающим собрать систему видеонаблюдения дома: Поддержка работы с несколькими камерами (я рассмотрю вариант с одной камерой, поддержка дополнительных камер подключается в основаном конфиге, а их настройки описываются в отдельных файлах).

Непрерывная трансляция изображения с веб-камеры с сохранинием транслируемго потока на носитель (поддерживаются различные форматы сохранения потока) — иными словами, это ни что иное, как постоянная видеорегистрация.

Отслеживание наличия изменений на изображении, получаемом с камеры, и включение записи в случае обнаружения таких изменений — программа реагирует на движение и начинает запись только в этом случае (подробнее о настройках детекции движения расскажу ниже).

Трансляция изображения с камеры в сеть посредством собственного небольшого HTTP-сервера (просмтор возможен как с локальной, так и с удалённой машины).

Выполнение произвольного скрипта в при заданном условии (например при обноружении движения можно запускать скрипт оповещения по почте/смс/телефону или проигрывать трубный звук и т.п.). Работает Motion в режиме демона и настраивается при помощи правки конфигурационного файла, расположенного по адресу /etc/motion/motion.conf и весьма подробно откомментированного на простом английском.

Перед изменением рекомендую скопировать конфигурационный файл в свою домашнюю директорию и в дальнейшем работать с этой копией, если ваши задачи не требуют иного: mkdir ~/.motion

sudo cp /etc/motion/motion.conf ~/.motion/

sudo chown user:group ~/.motion/motion.conf Настройка Motion — правим motion.conf Остановлюсь подробней на некоторых настройках, которые, на мой взгляд, могут потребовать правки: Запуск в режиме демона

# Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off)

daemon on

# Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off) Устройство для захвата видео — если камера одна — оставить как есть, иначе изменить на video1…videoN по необходимости

# Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0)

# for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0

videodevice /dev/video0

# Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0) # for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0 Какой вход для видео использовать. В случае USB-камеры оставить как есть.

# The video input to be used (default: 8 )

# Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and 8 for USB cameras

input 8

# The video input to be used (default: 8 ) # Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and 8 for USB cameras Разрешение видео, выдаваемое камерой — отредактировать в соответствии с характеристиками своей камеры

# Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352

width 640

# Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288

height 480

# Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352 # Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288 Число кадров в секунду — опять же в соответствии с характеристиками камеры (к примеру некоторые камеры позволяют снимать с бОльшим разрешением, но меньшей частотой кадров или наоборот). Для PAL стандартное значение — 25 кадров/сек.

# Maximum number of frames to be captured per second.

# Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit).

framerate 30

# Maximum number of frames to be captured per second. # Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit). После какого количества секунд отсутствия движения будет перезапущена запись (а файл перезаписан).

gap 60

Ограничение размера файла с записью (в секундах). В случае ненулевого значения после превышения лимита будет создаваться новый файл.

# Maximum length in seconds of an mpeg movie

# When value is exceeded a new mpeg file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite)

max_mpeg_time 0

# Maximum length in seconds of an mpeg movie # When value is exceeded a new mpeg file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite) Сколько времени (в секундах) вести запись в один файл. После превышения предела создаётся новый файл.

# The file rollover mode of the timelapse video

# Valid values: hourly (ежечасно), daily (ежедневно, default), weekly-sunday (еженедельно, начало недели в Вс), weekly-monday (аналогично с началом в Пн), monthly (ежемесячно), manual (вручную).

ffmpeg_timelapse_mode hourly

# The file rollover mode of the timelapse video # Valid values: hourly (ежечасно), daily (ежедневно, default), weekly-sunday (еженедельно, начало недели в Вс), weekly-monday (аналогично с началом в Пн), monthly (ежемесячно), manual (вручную). Варианты сохранения скриншота с движением — все подряд (on), ни одного (off), первый (first), лучший (best) или с движением ближе к центру изображения (center).

output_normal best

Сохранение потока с камеры как видеофайла.

# Use ffmpeg to encode mpeg movies in realtime (default: off)

ffmpeg_cap_new on

# Use ffmpeg to encode mpeg movies in realtime (default: off) Выбор кодека, которым будет обработан сохраняемый видеопоток (поддерживаемые кодеки подробно перечислены в конфиге). Выбранный кодек должен быть установлен в системе, иначе при запуске Motion будет выдавать ошибку.

ffmpeg_video_codec mpeg4

Путь к каталогу, в котором будет храниться отснятый материал.

target_dir /home/user/camera_video

Номер порта, на котором будет работать встроенный http-сервер Motion — при необходимости прописать любой свободный порт.

# The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled)

webcam_port 8081

# The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled) Процент качества для сжимаемых в jpeg изображений с камеры, которые будут выводиться в браузер.

# Quality of the jpeg images produced (default: 50)

webcam_quality 90

# Quality of the jpeg images produced (default: 50) Частота обновления видео в браузере (кадров в секунду) в случае отсутствия зарегистрированного движения — если не планируется просматривать изображение с камеры периодически, то можно отключить. При обнаружении движения частота обновления станет равной параметру webcam_maxrate.

# Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the

# rate given by webcam_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off)

webcam_motion 2

# Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the # rate given by webcam_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off) Частота обновления видео в браузере в случае регистрации движения программой.

# Maximum framerate for webcam streams (default: 1)

webcam_maxrate 10

# Maximum framerate for webcam streams (default: 1) Разрешить (off) или запретить (on) доступ к просмотру камеры с удаленных машин.

# Restrict webcam connections to localhost only (default: on)

webcam_localhost on Остальные настройки стоит менять при необходимости (весьма подробно настройки Motion описаны в статье, ссылка на которую дана в начале заметки), приведенного выше на мой взгляд достаточно для нормальной работы с Motion. Первый запуск можно осуществить с ключом -n, чтобы программа не переходила в режим демона — это позволит получить диагностические сообщения прямо в консоль. Для проверки работы программы можно зайти веб-браузером на адрес http://localhost:8081 и полюбоваться на результат своих трудов. Также нужно отметить, что веб-интерфейс позволяет производить настройку Motion (удобно при нескольких камерах), для чего нужно внести соответствующие изменения в секцию HTTP Based Control конфигурационного файла программы. В заключение дам motion.conf, который у меня получился в результате:

# Rename this distribution example file to motion.conf

#

# This config file was generated by motion 3.2.12





############################################################

# Daemon

############################################################



# Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off)

daemon on



# File to store the process ID, also called pid file. (default: not defined)

process_id_file /var/run/motion/motion.pid



############################################################

# Basic Setup Mode

############################################################



# Start in Setup-Mode, daemon disabled. (default: off)

setup_mode off



###########################################################

# Capture device options

############################################################



# Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0)

# for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0

videodevice /dev/video0



# v4l2_palette allows to choose preferable palette to be use by motion

# to capture from those supported by your videodevice. (default: 8)

# E.g. if your videodevice supports both V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 and

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG then motion will by default use V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG.

# Setting v4l2_palette to 1 forces motion to use V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8

# instead.

#

# Values :

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_SN9C10X : 0 'S910'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 : 1 'BA81'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG : 2 'MJPEG'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_JPEG : 3 'JPEG'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_RGB24 : 4 'RGB3'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_UYVY : 5 'UYVY'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUYV : 6 'YUYV'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV422P : 7 '422P'

# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV420 : 8 'YU12'

v4l2_palette 8



# Tuner device to be used for capturing using tuner as source (default /dev/tuner0)

# This is ONLY used for FreeBSD. Leave it commented out for Linux

; tunerdevice /dev/tuner0



# The video input to be used (default: 8)

# Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and 8 for USB cameras

input 8



# The video norm to use (only for video capture and TV tuner cards)

# Values: 0 (PAL), 1 (NTSC), 2 (SECAM), 3 (PAL NC no colour). Default: 0 (PAL)

norm 0



# The frequency to set the tuner to (kHz) (only for TV tuner cards) (default: 0)

frequency 0



# Rotate image this number of degrees. The rotation affects all saved images as

# well as mpeg movies. Valid values: 0 (default = no rotation), 90, 180 and 270.

rotate 0



# Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352

width 640



# Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288

height 480



# Maximum number of frames to be captured per second.

# Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit).

framerate 30



# Minimum time in seconds between capturing picture frames from the camera.

# Default: 0 = disabled - the capture rate is given by the camera framerate.

# This option is used when you want to capture images at a rate lower than 2 per second.

minimum_frame_time 0



# URL to use if you are using a network camera, size will be autodetected (incl http:// ftp:// or file:///)

# Must be a URL that returns single jpeg pictures or a raw mjpeg stream. Default: Not defined

; netcam_url value



# Username and password for network camera (only if required). Default: not defined

# Syntax is user:password

; netcam_userpass value



# The setting for keep-alive of network socket, should improve performance on compatible net cameras.

# 1.0: The historical implementation using HTTP/1.0, closing the socket after each http request.

# keep_alive: Use HTTP/1.0 requests with keep alive header to reuse the same connection.

# 1.1: Use HTTP/1.1 requests that support keep alive as default.

# Default: 1.0

; netcam_http 1.0



# URL to use for a netcam proxy server, if required, e.g. "http://myproxy".

# If a port number other than 80 is needed, use "http://myproxy:1234".

# Default: not defined

; netcam_proxy value



# Set less strict jpeg checks for network cameras with a poor/buggy firmware.

# Default: off

netcam_tolerant_check off



# Let motion regulate the brightness of a video device (default: off).

# The auto_brightness feature uses the brightness option as its target value.

# If brightness is zero auto_brightness will adjust to average brightness value 128.

# Only recommended for cameras without auto brightness

auto_brightness off



# Set the initial brightness of a video device.

# If auto_brightness is enabled, this value defines the average brightness level

# which Motion will try and adjust to.

# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled

brightness 0



# Set the contrast of a video device.

# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled

contrast 0



# Set the saturation of a video device.

# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled

saturation 0



# Set the hue of a video device (NTSC feature).

# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled

hue 0





############################################################

# Round Robin (multiple inputs on same video device name)

############################################################



# Number of frames to capture in each roundrobin step (default: 1)

roundrobin_frames 1



# Number of frames to skip before each roundrobin step (default: 1)

roundrobin_skip 1



# Try to filter out noise generated by roundrobin (default: off)

switchfilter off





############################################################

# Motion Detection Settings:

############################################################



# Threshold for number of changed pixels in an image that

# triggers motion detection (default: 1500)

threshold 1500



# Automatically tune the threshold down if possible (default: off)

threshold_tune off



# Noise threshold for the motion detection (default: 32)

noise_level 32



# Automatically tune the noise threshold (default: on)

noise_tune on



# Despeckle motion image using (e)rode or (d)ilate or (l)abel (Default: not defined)

# Recommended value is EedDl. Any combination (and number of) of E, e, d, and D is valid.

# (l)abeling must only be used once and the 'l' must be the last letter.

# Comment out to disable

despeckle EedDl



# Detect motion in predefined areas (1 - 9). Areas are numbered like that: 1 2 3

# A script (on_area_detected) is started immediately when motion is 4 5 6

# detected in one of the given areas, but only once during an event. 7 8 9

# One or more areas can be specified with this option. (Default: not defined)

; area_detect value



# PGM file to use as a sensitivity mask.

# Full path name to. (Default: not defined)

; mask_file value



# Dynamically create a mask file during operation (default: 0)

# Adjust speed of mask changes from 0 (off) to 10 (fast)

smart_mask_speed 0



# Ignore sudden massive light intensity changes given as a percentage of the picture

# area that changed intensity. Valid range: 0 - 100 , default: 0 = disabled

lightswitch 0



# Picture frames must contain motion at least the specified number of frames

# in a row before they are detected as true motion. At the default of 1, all

# motion is detected. Valid range: 1 to thousands, recommended 1-5

minimum_motion_frames 5



# Specifies the number of pre-captured (buffered) pictures from before motion

# was detected that will be output at motion detection.

# Recommended range: 0 to 5 (default: 0)

# Do not use large values! Large values will cause Motion to skip video frames and

# cause unsmooth mpegs. To smooth mpegs use larger values of post_capture instead.

pre_capture 1



# Number of frames to capture after motion is no longer detected (default: 0)

post_capture 1



# Gap is the seconds of no motion detection that triggers the end of an event

# An event is defined as a series of motion images taken within a short timeframe.

# Recommended value is 60 seconds (Default). The value 0 is allowed and disables

# events causing all Motion to be written to one single mpeg file and no pre_capture.

gap 60



# Maximum length in seconds of an mpeg movie

# When value is exceeded a new mpeg file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite)

max_mpeg_time 0



# Always save images even if there was no motion (default: off)

output_all off





############################################################

# Image File Output

############################################################



# Output 'normal' pictures when motion is detected (default: on)

# Valid values: on, off, first, best, center

# When set to 'first', only the first picture of an event is saved.

# Picture with most motion of an event is saved when set to 'best'.

# Picture with motion nearest center of picture is saved when set to 'center'.

# Can be used as preview shot for the corresponding movie.

output_normal best



# Output pictures with only the pixels moving object (ghost images) (default: off)

output_motion off



# The quality (in percent) to be used by the jpeg compression (default: 75)

quality 100



# Output ppm images instead of jpeg (default: off)

ppm off





############################################################

# FFMPEG related options

# Film (mpeg) file output, and deinterlacing of the video input

# The options movie_filename and timelapse_filename are also used

# by the ffmpeg feature

############################################################



# Use ffmpeg to encode mpeg movies in realtime (default: off)

ffmpeg_cap_new on



# Use ffmpeg to make movies with only the pixels moving

# object (ghost images) (default: off)

ffmpeg_cap_motion off



# Use ffmpeg to encode a timelapse movie

# Default value 0 = off - else save frame every Nth second

ffmpeg_timelapse 60



# The file rollover mode of the timelapse video

# Valid values: hourly, daily (default), weekly-sunday, weekly-monday, monthly, manual

ffmpeg_timelapse_mode hourly



# Bitrate to be used by the ffmpeg encoder (default: 400000)

# This option is ignored if ffmpeg_variable_bitrate is not 0 (disabled)

ffmpeg_bps 500000



# Enables and defines variable bitrate for the ffmpeg encoder.

# ffmpeg_bps is ignored if variable bitrate is enabled.

# Valid values: 0 (default) = fixed bitrate defined by ffmpeg_bps,

# or the range 2 - 31 where 2 means best quality and 31 is worst.

ffmpeg_variable_bitrate 0



# Codec to used by ffmpeg for the video compression.

# Timelapse mpegs are always made in mpeg1 format independent from this option.

# Supported formats are: mpeg1 (ffmpeg-0.4.8 only), mpeg4 (default), and msmpeg4.

# mpeg1 - gives you files with extension .mpg

# mpeg4 or msmpeg4 - gives you files with extension .avi

# msmpeg4 is recommended for use with Windows Media Player because

# it requires no installation of codec on the Windows client.

# swf - gives you a flash film with extension .swf

# flv - gives you a flash video with extension .flv

# ffv1 - FF video codec 1 for Lossless Encoding ( experimental )

# mov - QuickTime ( testing )

ffmpeg_video_codec mpeg4



# Use ffmpeg to deinterlace video. Necessary if you use an analog camera

# and see horizontal combing on moving objects in video or pictures.

# (default: off)

ffmpeg_deinterlace off





############################################################

# Snapshots (Traditional Periodic Webcam File Output)

############################################################



# Make automated snapshot every N seconds (default: 0 = disabled)

snapshot_interval 0





############################################################

# Text Display

# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,

# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second, %T = HH:MM:SS,

# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,

# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,

= new line,

# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,

# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center

# %C = value defined by text_event - do not use with text_event!

# You can put quotation marks around the text to allow

# leading spaces

############################################################



# Locate and draw a box around the moving object.

# Valid values: on, off and preview (default: off)

# Set to 'preview' will only draw a box in preview_shot pictures.

# Выделение на видео движущегося объекта, на который среагировала

# программа

locate off



# Draws the timestamp using same options as C function strftime(3)

# Default: %Y-%m-%d

%T = date in ISO format and time in 24 hour clock

# Text is placed in lower right corner

text_right %d-%m-%Y

%T-%q



# Draw a user defined text on the images using same options as C function strftime(3)

# Default: Not defined = no text

# Text is placed in lower left corner

; text_left CAMERA %t



# Draw the number of changed pixed on the images (default: off)

# Will normally be set to off except when you setup and adjust the motion settings

# Text is placed in upper right corner

text_changes off



# This option defines the value of the special event conversion specifier %C

# You can use any conversion specifier in this option except %C. Date and time

# values are from the timestamp of the first image in the current event.

# Default: %Y%m%d%H%M%S

# The idea is that %C can be used filenames and text_left/right for creating

# a unique identifier for each event.

text_event %Y-%m-%d-%T



# Draw characters at twice normal size on images. (default: off)

text_double off





############################################################

# Target Directories and filenames For Images And Films

# For the options snapshot_, jpeg_, mpeg_ and timelapse_filename

# you can use conversion specifiers

# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,

# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second,

# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,

# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,

# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,

# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center

# %C = value defined by text_event

# Quotation marks round string are allowed.

############################################################



# Target base directory for pictures and films

# Recommended to use absolute path. (Default: current working directory)

target_dir /home/b00/Documents/WebCam



# File path for snapshots (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir

# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-snapshot

# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option

# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-snapshot

# File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this.

# Note: A symbolic link called lastsnap.jpg created in the target_dir will always

# point to the latest snapshot, unless snapshot_filename is exactly 'lastsnap'

snapshot_filename %v-%Y-%m-%d-%H:%M:%S-snapshot



# File path for motion triggered images (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir

# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q

# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option

# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-%q

# File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this

# Set to 'preview' together with best-preview feature enables special naming

# convention for preview shots. See motion guide for details

jpeg_filename %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q



# File path for motion triggered ffmpeg films (mpeg) relative to target_dir

# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S

# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option

# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H%M%S

# File extension .mpg or .avi is automatically added so do not include this

# This option was previously called ffmpeg_filename

movie_filename %v-%Y-%m-%d-%H:%M:%S



# File path for timelapse mpegs relative to target_dir

# Default: %Y%m%d-timelapse

# Default value is near equivalent to legacy oldlayout option

# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d-timelapse

# File extension .mpg is automatically added so do not include this

timelapse_filename %Y-%m-%d-timelapse





############################################################

# Live Webcam Server

############################################################



# The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled)

webcam_port 8081



# Quality of the jpeg (in percent) images produced (default: 50)

webcam_quality 50



# Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the

# rate given by webcam_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off)

webcam_motion 2



# Maximum framerate for webcam streams (default: 1)

webcam_maxrate 10



# Restrict webcam connections to localhost only (default: on)

webcam_localhost on



# Limits the number of images per connection (default: 0 = unlimited)

# Number can be defined by multiplying actual webcam rate by desired number of seconds

# Actual webcam rate is the smallest of the numbers framerate and webcam_maxrate

webcam_limit 0





############################################################

# HTTP Based Control

############################################################



# TCP/IP port for the http server to listen on (default: 0 = disabled)

control_port 8080



# Restrict control connections to localhost only (default: on)

control_localhost on



# Output for http server, select off to choose raw text plain (default: on)

control_html_output on



# Authentication for the http based control. Syntax username:password

# Default: not defined (Disabled)

; control_authentication username:password





############################################################

# Tracking (Pan/Tilt)

############################################################



# Type of tracker (0=none (default), 1=stepper, 2=iomojo, 3=pwc, 4=generic, 5=uvcvideo)

# The generic type enables the definition of motion center and motion size to

# be used with the conversion specifiers for options like on_motion_detected

track_type 0



# Enable auto tracking (default: off)

track_auto off



# Serial port of motor (default: none)

; track_port value



# Motor number for x-axis (default: 0)

track_motorx 0



# Motor number for y-axis (default: 0)

track_motory 0



# Maximum value on x-axis (default: 0)

track_maxx 0



# Maximum value on y-axis (default: 0)

track_maxy 0



# ID of an iomojo camera if used (default: 0)

track_iomojo_id 0



# Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the X-axis

# with auto-track (default: 10)

# Currently only used with pwc type cameras

track_step_angle_x 10



# Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the Y-axis

# with auto-track (default: 10)

# Currently only used with pwc type cameras

track_step_angle_y 10



# Delay to wait for after tracking movement as number

# of picture frames (default: 10)

track_move_wait 10



# Speed to set the motor to (stepper motor option) (default: 255)

track_speed 255



# Number of steps to make (stepper motor option) (default: 40)

track_stepsize 40





############################################################

# External Commands, Warnings and Logging:

# You can use conversion specifiers for the on_xxxx commands

# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,

# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second,

# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,

# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,

# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,

# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center

# %C = value defined by text_event

# %f = filename with full path

# %n = number indicating filetype

# Both %f and %n are only defined for on_picture_save,

# on_movie_start and on_movie_end

# Quotation marks round string are allowed.

############################################################



# Do not sound beeps when detecting motion (default: on)

# Note: Motion never beeps when running in daemon mode.

quiet on



# Command to be executed when an event starts. (default: none)

# An event starts at first motion detected after a period of no motion defined by gap

; on_event_start value



# Command to be executed when an event ends after a period of no motion

# (default: none). The period of no motion is defined by option gap.

; on_event_end value



# Command to be executed when a picture (.ppm|.jpg) is saved (default: none)

# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f

; on_picture_save value



# Command to be executed when a motion frame is detected (default: none)

; on_motion_detected value



# Command to be executed when motion in a predefined area is detected

# Check option 'area_detect'. (default: none)

; on_area_detected value



# Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is created. (default: none)

# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f

; on_movie_start value



# Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is closed. (default: none)

# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f

; on_movie_end value



# Command to be executed when a camera can't be opened or if it is lost

# NOTE: There is situations when motion doesn't detect a lost camera!

# It depends on the driver, some drivers don't detect a lost camera at all

# Some hang the motion thread. Some even hang the PC! (default: none)

; on_camera_lost value



############################################################

# Common Options For MySQL and PostgreSQL database features.

# Options require the MySQL/PostgreSQL options to be active also.

############################################################



# Log to the database when creating motion triggered image file (default: on)

sql_log_image on



# Log to the database when creating a snapshot image file (default: on)

sql_log_snapshot on



# Log to the database when creating motion triggered mpeg file (default: off)

sql_log_mpeg off



# Log to the database when creating timelapse mpeg file (default: off)

sql_log_timelapse off



# SQL query string that is sent to the database

# Use same conversion specifiers has for text features

# Additional special conversion specifiers are

# %n = the number representing the file_type

# %f = filename with full path

# Default value:

# insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, text_event) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C')

sql_query insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, event_time_stamp) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C')





############################################################

# Database Options For MySQL

############################################################



# Mysql database to log to (default: not defined)

; mysql_db value



# The host on which the database is located (default: localhost)

; mysql_host value



# User account name for MySQL database (default: not defined)

; mysql_user value



# User password for MySQL database (default: not defined)

; mysql_password value





############################################################

# Database Options For PostgreSQL

############################################################



# PostgreSQL database to log to (default: not defined)

; pgsql_db value



# The host on which the database is located (default: localhost)

; pgsql_host value



# User account name for PostgreSQL database (default: not defined)

; pgsql_user value



# User password for PostgreSQL database (default: not defined)

; pgsql_password value



# Port on which the PostgreSQL database is located (default: 5432)

; pgsql_port 5432





############################################################

# Video Loopback Device (vloopback project)

############################################################



# Output images to a video4linux loopback device

# The value '-' means next available (default: not defined)

; video_pipe value



# Output motion images to a video4linux loopback device

# The value '-' means next available (default: not defined)

; motion_video_pipe value





##############################################################

# Thread config files - One for each camera.

# Except if only one camera - You only need this config file.

# If you have more than one camera you MUST define one thread

# config file for each camera in addition to this config file.

##############################################################



# Remember: If you have more than one camera you must have one

# thread file for each camera. E.g. 2 cameras requires 3 files:

# This motion.conf file AND thread1.conf and thread2.conf.

# Only put the options that are unique to each camera in the

# thread config files.

; thread /usr/local/etc/thread1.conf

; thread /usr/local/etc/thread2.conf

; thread /usr/local/etc/thread3.conf

; thread /usr/local/etc/thread4.conf



