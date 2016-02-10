Motion: Видеорегистрация + видеонаблюдение для дома в Linux

Видеорегистрация + видеонаблюдение для дома в Linux
Надумал и я побаловаться созданием простой и дешевой домашней системы видеонаблюдения и видеорегистрации (сподвигла меня на это статья из журнала «Хакер»). Естественно, что идея использовать веб-камеру и домашний компьютер в данном случае выглядит наиболее привлекательной.
Веб-камера для Linux
Свой выбор веб-камеры для Linux я остановил на Logitech Webcam C120 по ряду причин: во-первых, она отличается приемлемым качеством картинка (изображение с камер Genius аналогичного ценового диапазона меня не впечатлило совсем), во-вторых — камера работает по протоколу UVC, что означает её поддержку ядром Linux «из коробки» (штатно поддержка добавлена в ядро Linux с версии 2.6.26, также в Linux заработают веб-камеры, управляемые драйвером GSPCA) и в-третьих — эта веб-камера стоит всего 500 рублей и её мне не жалко разобрать с целью создания из неё ИК-камеры (камеры «ночного видения»).
Процесс создания системы домашнего видеонаблюдения под Linux по шагам.
Подключаем камеру. В моём случае всё заводится самостоятельно (потому и выбрал данную камеру). Если камера подключена, а картинки нет — стоит проверить, добавлен ли текущий пользователь в группу video и при необходимости добавить его туда.
Кстати, проверить работоспособность камеры поможет обыкновенный mplayer, достаточно лишь запустить его следующим образом:
mplayer -cache 128 -tv driver=v4l2:width=640:height=480:device=/dev/video0 -vo xv tv://
Если что-то пошло не так — внимательно читаем лог ошибок. Например может понадобиться указать другое устройство вывода (-vo x11) — они перечислены по вызову mplayer -vo help
Использование программы Motion для организации видеонаблюдения
В качестве ПО для системы домашнего видеонаблюдения я выбрал программу Motion (присутствует в репозитории Debian, для работы требуется ffmpeg). Можно попробовать её аналоги, например ZoneMinder или AVReg, но поскольку Motion меня полностью устроила и именно она идёт первой в списках многих обзоров подобного софта — я заниматься тестированием не стал и просто использовал её.
Итак, что же может предложить Motion желающим собрать систему видеонаблюдения дома:
- Поддержка работы с несколькими камерами (я рассмотрю вариант с одной камерой, поддержка дополнительных камер подключается в основаном конфиге, а их настройки описываются в отдельных файлах).
- Непрерывная трансляция изображения с веб-камеры с сохранинием транслируемго потока на носитель (поддерживаются различные форматы сохранения потока) — иными словами, это ни что иное, как постоянная видеорегистрация.
- Отслеживание наличия изменений на изображении, получаемом с камеры, и включение записи в случае обнаружения таких изменений — программа реагирует на движение и начинает запись только в этом случае (подробнее о настройках детекции движения расскажу ниже).
- Трансляция изображения с камеры в сеть посредством собственного небольшого HTTP-сервера (просмтор возможен как с локальной, так и с удалённой машины).
- Выполнение произвольного скрипта в при заданном условии (например при обноружении движения можно запускать скрипт оповещения по почте/смс/телефону или проигрывать трубный звук и т.п.).
Работает Motion в режиме демона и настраивается при помощи правки конфигурационного файла, расположенного по адресу /etc/motion/motion.conf и весьма подробно откомментированного на простом английском.
Перед изменением рекомендую скопировать конфигурационный файл в свою домашнюю директорию и в дальнейшем работать с этой копией, если ваши задачи не требуют иного:
mkdir ~/.motion
sudo cp /etc/motion/motion.conf ~/.motion/
sudo chown user:group ~/.motion/motion.conf
Настройка Motion — правим motion.conf
Остановлюсь подробней на некоторых настройках, которые, на мой взгляд, могут потребовать правки:
- Запуск в режиме демона
# Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off)
daemon on
- Устройство для захвата видео — если камера одна — оставить как есть, иначе изменить на video1…videoN по необходимости
# Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0)
# for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0
videodevice /dev/video0
- Какой вход для видео использовать. В случае USB-камеры оставить как есть.
# The video input to be used (default: 8 )
# Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and 8 for USB cameras
input 8
- Разрешение видео, выдаваемое камерой — отредактировать в соответствии с характеристиками своей камеры
# Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352
width 640
# Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288
height 480
- Число кадров в секунду — опять же в соответствии с характеристиками камеры (к примеру некоторые камеры позволяют снимать с бОльшим разрешением, но меньшей частотой кадров или наоборот). Для PAL стандартное значение — 25 кадров/сек.
# Maximum number of frames to be captured per second.
# Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit).
framerate 30
- После какого количества секунд отсутствия движения будет перезапущена запись (а файл перезаписан).
gap 60
- Ограничение размера файла с записью (в секундах). В случае ненулевого значения после превышения лимита будет создаваться новый файл.
# Maximum length in seconds of an mpeg movie
# When value is exceeded a new mpeg file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite)
max_mpeg_time 0
- Сколько времени (в секундах) вести запись в один файл. После превышения предела создаётся новый файл.
# The file rollover mode of the timelapse video
# Valid values: hourly (ежечасно), daily (ежедневно, default), weekly-sunday (еженедельно, начало недели в Вс), weekly-monday (аналогично с началом в Пн), monthly (ежемесячно), manual (вручную).
ffmpeg_timelapse_mode hourly
- Варианты сохранения скриншота с движением — все подряд (on), ни одного (off), первый (first), лучший (best) или с движением ближе к центру изображения (center).
output_normal best
- Сохранение потока с камеры как видеофайла.
# Use ffmpeg to encode mpeg movies in realtime (default: off)
ffmpeg_cap_new on
- Выбор кодека, которым будет обработан сохраняемый видеопоток (поддерживаемые кодеки подробно перечислены в конфиге). Выбранный кодек должен быть установлен в системе, иначе при запуске Motion будет выдавать ошибку.
ffmpeg_video_codec mpeg4
- Путь к каталогу, в котором будет храниться отснятый материал.
target_dir /home/user/camera_video
- Номер порта, на котором будет работать встроенный http-сервер Motion — при необходимости прописать любой свободный порт.
# The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled)
webcam_port 8081
- Процент качества для сжимаемых в jpeg изображений с камеры, которые будут выводиться в браузер.
# Quality of the jpeg images produced (default: 50)
webcam_quality 90
- Частота обновления видео в браузере (кадров в секунду) в случае отсутствия зарегистрированного движения — если не планируется просматривать изображение с камеры периодически, то можно отключить. При обнаружении движения частота обновления станет равной параметру webcam_maxrate.
# Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the
# rate given by webcam_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off)
webcam_motion 2
- Частота обновления видео в браузере в случае регистрации движения программой.
# Maximum framerate for webcam streams (default: 1)
webcam_maxrate 10
- Разрешить (off) или запретить (on) доступ к просмотру камеры с удаленных машин.
# Restrict webcam connections to localhost only (default: on)
webcam_localhost on
Остальные настройки стоит менять при необходимости (весьма подробно настройки Motion описаны в статье, ссылка на которую дана в начале заметки), приведенного выше на мой взгляд достаточно для нормальной работы с Motion. Первый запуск можно осуществить с ключом -n, чтобы программа не переходила в режим демона — это позволит получить диагностические сообщения прямо в консоль.
Для проверки работы программы можно зайти веб-браузером на адрес http://localhost:8081 и полюбоваться на результат своих трудов. Также нужно отметить, что веб-интерфейс позволяет производить настройку Motion (удобно при нескольких камерах), для чего нужно внести соответствующие изменения в секцию HTTP Based Control конфигурационного файла программы.
В заключение дам motion.conf, который у меня получился в результате:
# Rename this distribution example file to motion.conf
#
# This config file was generated by motion 3.2.12
############################################################
# Daemon
############################################################
# Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off)
daemon on
# File to store the process ID, also called pid file. (default: not defined)
process_id_file /var/run/motion/motion.pid
############################################################
# Basic Setup Mode
############################################################
# Start in Setup-Mode, daemon disabled. (default: off)
setup_mode off
###########################################################
# Capture device options
############################################################
# Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0)
# for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0
videodevice /dev/video0
# v4l2_palette allows to choose preferable palette to be use by motion
# to capture from those supported by your videodevice. (default: 8)
# E.g. if your videodevice supports both V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 and
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG then motion will by default use V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG.
# Setting v4l2_palette to 1 forces motion to use V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8
# instead.
#
# Values :
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_SN9C10X : 0 'S910'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 : 1 'BA81'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG : 2 'MJPEG'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_JPEG : 3 'JPEG'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_RGB24 : 4 'RGB3'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_UYVY : 5 'UYVY'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUYV : 6 'YUYV'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV422P : 7 '422P'
# V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV420 : 8 'YU12'
v4l2_palette 8
# Tuner device to be used for capturing using tuner as source (default /dev/tuner0)
# This is ONLY used for FreeBSD. Leave it commented out for Linux
; tunerdevice /dev/tuner0
# The video input to be used (default: 8)
# Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and 8 for USB cameras
input 8
# The video norm to use (only for video capture and TV tuner cards)
# Values: 0 (PAL), 1 (NTSC), 2 (SECAM), 3 (PAL NC no colour). Default: 0 (PAL)
norm 0
# The frequency to set the tuner to (kHz) (only for TV tuner cards) (default: 0)
frequency 0
# Rotate image this number of degrees. The rotation affects all saved images as
# well as mpeg movies. Valid values: 0 (default = no rotation), 90, 180 and 270.
rotate 0
# Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352
width 640
# Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288
height 480
# Maximum number of frames to be captured per second.
# Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit).
framerate 30
# Minimum time in seconds between capturing picture frames from the camera.
# Default: 0 = disabled - the capture rate is given by the camera framerate.
# This option is used when you want to capture images at a rate lower than 2 per second.
minimum_frame_time 0
# URL to use if you are using a network camera, size will be autodetected (incl http:// ftp:// or file:///)
# Must be a URL that returns single jpeg pictures or a raw mjpeg stream. Default: Not defined
; netcam_url value
# Username and password for network camera (only if required). Default: not defined
# Syntax is user:password
; netcam_userpass value
# The setting for keep-alive of network socket, should improve performance on compatible net cameras.
# 1.0: The historical implementation using HTTP/1.0, closing the socket after each http request.
# keep_alive: Use HTTP/1.0 requests with keep alive header to reuse the same connection.
# 1.1: Use HTTP/1.1 requests that support keep alive as default.
# Default: 1.0
; netcam_http 1.0
# URL to use for a netcam proxy server, if required, e.g. "http://myproxy".
# If a port number other than 80 is needed, use "http://myproxy:1234".
# Default: not defined
; netcam_proxy value
# Set less strict jpeg checks for network cameras with a poor/buggy firmware.
# Default: off
netcam_tolerant_check off
# Let motion regulate the brightness of a video device (default: off).
# The auto_brightness feature uses the brightness option as its target value.
# If brightness is zero auto_brightness will adjust to average brightness value 128.
# Only recommended for cameras without auto brightness
auto_brightness off
# Set the initial brightness of a video device.
# If auto_brightness is enabled, this value defines the average brightness level
# which Motion will try and adjust to.
# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled
brightness 0
# Set the contrast of a video device.
# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled
contrast 0
# Set the saturation of a video device.
# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled
saturation 0
# Set the hue of a video device (NTSC feature).
# Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled
hue 0
############################################################
# Round Robin (multiple inputs on same video device name)
############################################################
# Number of frames to capture in each roundrobin step (default: 1)
roundrobin_frames 1
# Number of frames to skip before each roundrobin step (default: 1)
roundrobin_skip 1
# Try to filter out noise generated by roundrobin (default: off)
switchfilter off
############################################################
# Motion Detection Settings:
############################################################
# Threshold for number of changed pixels in an image that
# triggers motion detection (default: 1500)
threshold 1500
# Automatically tune the threshold down if possible (default: off)
threshold_tune off
# Noise threshold for the motion detection (default: 32)
noise_level 32
# Automatically tune the noise threshold (default: on)
noise_tune on
# Despeckle motion image using (e)rode or (d)ilate or (l)abel (Default: not defined)
# Recommended value is EedDl. Any combination (and number of) of E, e, d, and D is valid.
# (l)abeling must only be used once and the 'l' must be the last letter.
# Comment out to disable
despeckle EedDl
# Detect motion in predefined areas (1 - 9). Areas are numbered like that: 1 2 3
# A script (on_area_detected) is started immediately when motion is 4 5 6
# detected in one of the given areas, but only once during an event. 7 8 9
# One or more areas can be specified with this option. (Default: not defined)
; area_detect value
# PGM file to use as a sensitivity mask.
# Full path name to. (Default: not defined)
; mask_file value
# Dynamically create a mask file during operation (default: 0)
# Adjust speed of mask changes from 0 (off) to 10 (fast)
smart_mask_speed 0
# Ignore sudden massive light intensity changes given as a percentage of the picture
# area that changed intensity. Valid range: 0 - 100 , default: 0 = disabled
lightswitch 0
# Picture frames must contain motion at least the specified number of frames
# in a row before they are detected as true motion. At the default of 1, all
# motion is detected. Valid range: 1 to thousands, recommended 1-5
minimum_motion_frames 5
# Specifies the number of pre-captured (buffered) pictures from before motion
# was detected that will be output at motion detection.
# Recommended range: 0 to 5 (default: 0)
# Do not use large values! Large values will cause Motion to skip video frames and
# cause unsmooth mpegs. To smooth mpegs use larger values of post_capture instead.
pre_capture 1
# Number of frames to capture after motion is no longer detected (default: 0)
post_capture 1
# Gap is the seconds of no motion detection that triggers the end of an event
# An event is defined as a series of motion images taken within a short timeframe.
# Recommended value is 60 seconds (Default). The value 0 is allowed and disables
# events causing all Motion to be written to one single mpeg file and no pre_capture.
gap 60
# Maximum length in seconds of an mpeg movie
# When value is exceeded a new mpeg file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite)
max_mpeg_time 0
# Always save images even if there was no motion (default: off)
output_all off
############################################################
# Image File Output
############################################################
# Output 'normal' pictures when motion is detected (default: on)
# Valid values: on, off, first, best, center
# When set to 'first', only the first picture of an event is saved.
# Picture with most motion of an event is saved when set to 'best'.
# Picture with motion nearest center of picture is saved when set to 'center'.
# Can be used as preview shot for the corresponding movie.
output_normal best
# Output pictures with only the pixels moving object (ghost images) (default: off)
output_motion off
# The quality (in percent) to be used by the jpeg compression (default: 75)
quality 100
# Output ppm images instead of jpeg (default: off)
ppm off
############################################################
# FFMPEG related options
# Film (mpeg) file output, and deinterlacing of the video input
# The options movie_filename and timelapse_filename are also used
# by the ffmpeg feature
############################################################
# Use ffmpeg to encode mpeg movies in realtime (default: off)
ffmpeg_cap_new on
# Use ffmpeg to make movies with only the pixels moving
# object (ghost images) (default: off)
ffmpeg_cap_motion off
# Use ffmpeg to encode a timelapse movie
# Default value 0 = off - else save frame every Nth second
ffmpeg_timelapse 60
# The file rollover mode of the timelapse video
# Valid values: hourly, daily (default), weekly-sunday, weekly-monday, monthly, manual
ffmpeg_timelapse_mode hourly
# Bitrate to be used by the ffmpeg encoder (default: 400000)
# This option is ignored if ffmpeg_variable_bitrate is not 0 (disabled)
ffmpeg_bps 500000
# Enables and defines variable bitrate for the ffmpeg encoder.
# ffmpeg_bps is ignored if variable bitrate is enabled.
# Valid values: 0 (default) = fixed bitrate defined by ffmpeg_bps,
# or the range 2 - 31 where 2 means best quality and 31 is worst.
ffmpeg_variable_bitrate 0
# Codec to used by ffmpeg for the video compression.
# Timelapse mpegs are always made in mpeg1 format independent from this option.
# Supported formats are: mpeg1 (ffmpeg-0.4.8 only), mpeg4 (default), and msmpeg4.
# mpeg1 - gives you files with extension .mpg
# mpeg4 or msmpeg4 - gives you files with extension .avi
# msmpeg4 is recommended for use with Windows Media Player because
# it requires no installation of codec on the Windows client.
# swf - gives you a flash film with extension .swf
# flv - gives you a flash video with extension .flv
# ffv1 - FF video codec 1 for Lossless Encoding ( experimental )
# mov - QuickTime ( testing )
ffmpeg_video_codec mpeg4
# Use ffmpeg to deinterlace video. Necessary if you use an analog camera
# and see horizontal combing on moving objects in video or pictures.
# (default: off)
ffmpeg_deinterlace off
############################################################
# Snapshots (Traditional Periodic Webcam File Output)
############################################################
# Make automated snapshot every N seconds (default: 0 = disabled)
snapshot_interval 0
############################################################
# Text Display
# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,
# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second, %T = HH:MM:SS,
# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,
# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level, \n = new line,
# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,
# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center
# %C = value defined by text_event - do not use with text_event!
# You can put quotation marks around the text to allow
# leading spaces
############################################################
# Locate and draw a box around the moving object.
# Valid values: on, off and preview (default: off)
# Set to 'preview' will only draw a box in preview_shot pictures.
# Выделение на видео движущегося объекта, на который среагировала
# программа
locate off
# Draws the timestamp using same options as C function strftime(3)
# Default: %Y-%m-%d\n%T = date in ISO format and time in 24 hour clock
# Text is placed in lower right corner
text_right %d-%m-%Y\n%T-%q
# Draw a user defined text on the images using same options as C function strftime(3)
# Default: Not defined = no text
# Text is placed in lower left corner
; text_left CAMERA %t
# Draw the number of changed pixed on the images (default: off)
# Will normally be set to off except when you setup and adjust the motion settings
# Text is placed in upper right corner
text_changes off
# This option defines the value of the special event conversion specifier %C
# You can use any conversion specifier in this option except %C. Date and time
# values are from the timestamp of the first image in the current event.
# Default: %Y%m%d%H%M%S
# The idea is that %C can be used filenames and text_left/right for creating
# a unique identifier for each event.
text_event %Y-%m-%d-%T
# Draw characters at twice normal size on images. (default: off)
text_double off
############################################################
# Target Directories and filenames For Images And Films
# For the options snapshot_, jpeg_, mpeg_ and timelapse_filename
# you can use conversion specifiers
# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,
# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second,
# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,
# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,
# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,
# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center
# %C = value defined by text_event
# Quotation marks round string are allowed.
############################################################
# Target base directory for pictures and films
# Recommended to use absolute path. (Default: current working directory)
target_dir /home/b00/Documents/WebCam
# File path for snapshots (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir
# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-snapshot
# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option
# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-snapshot
# File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this.
# Note: A symbolic link called lastsnap.jpg created in the target_dir will always
# point to the latest snapshot, unless snapshot_filename is exactly 'lastsnap'
snapshot_filename %v-%Y-%m-%d-%H:%M:%S-snapshot
# File path for motion triggered images (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir
# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q
# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option
# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-%q
# File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this
# Set to 'preview' together with best-preview feature enables special naming
# convention for preview shots. See motion guide for details
jpeg_filename %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q
# File path for motion triggered ffmpeg films (mpeg) relative to target_dir
# Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S
# Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option
# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H%M%S
# File extension .mpg or .avi is automatically added so do not include this
# This option was previously called ffmpeg_filename
movie_filename %v-%Y-%m-%d-%H:%M:%S
# File path for timelapse mpegs relative to target_dir
# Default: %Y%m%d-timelapse
# Default value is near equivalent to legacy oldlayout option
# For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d-timelapse
# File extension .mpg is automatically added so do not include this
timelapse_filename %Y-%m-%d-timelapse
############################################################
# Live Webcam Server
############################################################
# The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled)
webcam_port 8081
# Quality of the jpeg (in percent) images produced (default: 50)
webcam_quality 50
# Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the
# rate given by webcam_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off)
webcam_motion 2
# Maximum framerate for webcam streams (default: 1)
webcam_maxrate 10
# Restrict webcam connections to localhost only (default: on)
webcam_localhost on
# Limits the number of images per connection (default: 0 = unlimited)
# Number can be defined by multiplying actual webcam rate by desired number of seconds
# Actual webcam rate is the smallest of the numbers framerate and webcam_maxrate
webcam_limit 0
############################################################
# HTTP Based Control
############################################################
# TCP/IP port for the http server to listen on (default: 0 = disabled)
control_port 8080
# Restrict control connections to localhost only (default: on)
control_localhost on
# Output for http server, select off to choose raw text plain (default: on)
control_html_output on
# Authentication for the http based control. Syntax username:password
# Default: not defined (Disabled)
; control_authentication username:password
############################################################
# Tracking (Pan/Tilt)
############################################################
# Type of tracker (0=none (default), 1=stepper, 2=iomojo, 3=pwc, 4=generic, 5=uvcvideo)
# The generic type enables the definition of motion center and motion size to
# be used with the conversion specifiers for options like on_motion_detected
track_type 0
# Enable auto tracking (default: off)
track_auto off
# Serial port of motor (default: none)
; track_port value
# Motor number for x-axis (default: 0)
track_motorx 0
# Motor number for y-axis (default: 0)
track_motory 0
# Maximum value on x-axis (default: 0)
track_maxx 0
# Maximum value on y-axis (default: 0)
track_maxy 0
# ID of an iomojo camera if used (default: 0)
track_iomojo_id 0
# Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the X-axis
# with auto-track (default: 10)
# Currently only used with pwc type cameras
track_step_angle_x 10
# Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the Y-axis
# with auto-track (default: 10)
# Currently only used with pwc type cameras
track_step_angle_y 10
# Delay to wait for after tracking movement as number
# of picture frames (default: 10)
track_move_wait 10
# Speed to set the motor to (stepper motor option) (default: 255)
track_speed 255
# Number of steps to make (stepper motor option) (default: 40)
track_stepsize 40
############################################################
# External Commands, Warnings and Logging:
# You can use conversion specifiers for the on_xxxx commands
# %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date,
# %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second,
# %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number,
# %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,
# %i and %J = width and height of motion area,
# %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center
# %C = value defined by text_event
# %f = filename with full path
# %n = number indicating filetype
# Both %f and %n are only defined for on_picture_save,
# on_movie_start and on_movie_end
# Quotation marks round string are allowed.
############################################################
# Do not sound beeps when detecting motion (default: on)
# Note: Motion never beeps when running in daemon mode.
quiet on
# Command to be executed when an event starts. (default: none)
# An event starts at first motion detected after a period of no motion defined by gap
; on_event_start value
# Command to be executed when an event ends after a period of no motion
# (default: none). The period of no motion is defined by option gap.
; on_event_end value
# Command to be executed when a picture (.ppm|.jpg) is saved (default: none)
# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f
; on_picture_save value
# Command to be executed when a motion frame is detected (default: none)
; on_motion_detected value
# Command to be executed when motion in a predefined area is detected
# Check option 'area_detect'. (default: none)
; on_area_detected value
# Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is created. (default: none)
# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f
; on_movie_start value
# Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is closed. (default: none)
# To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f
; on_movie_end value
# Command to be executed when a camera can't be opened or if it is lost
# NOTE: There is situations when motion doesn't detect a lost camera!
# It depends on the driver, some drivers don't detect a lost camera at all
# Some hang the motion thread. Some even hang the PC! (default: none)
; on_camera_lost value
############################################################
# Common Options For MySQL and PostgreSQL database features.
# Options require the MySQL/PostgreSQL options to be active also.
############################################################
# Log to the database when creating motion triggered image file (default: on)
sql_log_image on
# Log to the database when creating a snapshot image file (default: on)
sql_log_snapshot on
# Log to the database when creating motion triggered mpeg file (default: off)
sql_log_mpeg off
# Log to the database when creating timelapse mpeg file (default: off)
sql_log_timelapse off
# SQL query string that is sent to the database
# Use same conversion specifiers has for text features
# Additional special conversion specifiers are
# %n = the number representing the file_type
# %f = filename with full path
# Default value:
# insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, text_event) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C')
sql_query insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, event_time_stamp) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C')
############################################################
# Database Options For MySQL
############################################################
# Mysql database to log to (default: not defined)
; mysql_db value
# The host on which the database is located (default: localhost)
; mysql_host value
# User account name for MySQL database (default: not defined)
; mysql_user value
# User password for MySQL database (default: not defined)
; mysql_password value
############################################################
# Database Options For PostgreSQL
############################################################
# PostgreSQL database to log to (default: not defined)
; pgsql_db value
# The host on which the database is located (default: localhost)
; pgsql_host value
# User account name for PostgreSQL database (default: not defined)
; pgsql_user value
# User password for PostgreSQL database (default: not defined)
; pgsql_password value
# Port on which the PostgreSQL database is located (default: 5432)
; pgsql_port 5432
############################################################
# Video Loopback Device (vloopback project)
############################################################
# Output images to a video4linux loopback device
# The value '-' means next available (default: not defined)
; video_pipe value
# Output motion images to a video4linux loopback device
# The value '-' means next available (default: not defined)
; motion_video_pipe value
##############################################################
# Thread config files - One for each camera.
# Except if only one camera - You only need this config file.
# If you have more than one camera you MUST define one thread
# config file for each camera in addition to this config file.
##############################################################
# Remember: If you have more than one camera you must have one
# thread file for each camera. E.g. 2 cameras requires 3 files:
# This motion.conf file AND thread1.conf and thread2.conf.
# Only put the options that are unique to each camera in the
# thread config files.
; thread /usr/local/etc/thread1.conf
; thread /usr/local/etc/thread2.conf
; thread /usr/local/etc/thread3.conf
; thread /usr/local/etc/thread4.conf